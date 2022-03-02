PLAINS ROAD MERCHANTS WILL SEE A FEE HIKE

Merchants or their landlords, along Aldershot’s Plains Road corridor, are being asked to pay more for the support they receive from the local Business Improvement Area (BIA).

City Hall gave approval this week to the BIA’s 2022 budget and levy including a 7.6% increase. Total expenditures are expected to reach $240,000. The budget will now be presented to the BIA membership at its annual meeting on March 31.

One of the reasons for the significant budget and levy increase is to make up for lost levy income resulting from assessment appeals from large retail operators.

“IKEA and Loblaws (Fortino’s) won a 12-year settlement that is costing the City millions and the City needed to claw back some of the levy from the Aldershot BIA. We have worked out an agreement with the City to pay our portion back on a quarterly basis”, said BIA Executive Director Judy Worsley.

“This year’s budget is geared to support the Aldershot Village membership as they transition from the Covid pandemic”, according to a City staff report.

The 2022 budget includes funding for administration, for the annual Christmas Tree lighting event, on street markets, the “Feet on the Street” marketing program and continued use of media to keep businesses and customers connected.

The Aldershot Village Business Improvement Area stretches along the Plains Road and includes about 250 members. It has been particularly active in the last two years in response to Covid and its impact of local businesses.

By Rick Craven