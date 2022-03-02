Missing woman case takes a more serious turn

Hamilton Police Homicide investigators have taken over the search for missing person Emily Bailey. It has now been more than two months since Emily went missing.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, Emily was reported missing after her friends and family were unable to locate her. This was out of character for her. Emily was last reported to be attending a New Year’s Eve party on Weir St N. before leaving an acquaintance’s house the next day. She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Hamilton Police have been working extensively on Emily’s disappearance since she was reported missing. At this time, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have indicated the possibility of foul play. As a result, the investigation has now been turned over to the Homicide Unit.

Investigators believe Emily was last active in Hamilton at the end of December 2021. She is a mother and her young daughters miss her greatly. Her two year old daughter had a birthday today. Hamilton Police believe there are individuals who have information related to Emily’s disappearance and are encouraging those people to come forward.

Emily is described as:

White female

23-years-old

5’4″ tall

Weighing approximately 100lbs

Slim build

Shoulderlength black/brown hair, with dyed blue or green highlights

Visual tattoos include an elephant on her left forearm

Batman symbol on the outside of her right forearm

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information about Emily or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to contact Detective Nesreen Shawihat at 905-546-4863.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com