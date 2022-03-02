Local COVID picture relatively unchanged

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down one at 46 and ICU cases were listed as “less than five” by HHSC and two at St Joes. There were two additional deaths in Hamilton, bringing the total to 524 since the pandemic began. There were 77 new cases reported, and active outbreaks were unchanged at seven. Halton Hospitalizations rose by three to seven cases but ICU cases remained at five. There were 66 new cases in Halton and there are now only 2 outbreaks underway in that Health unit.

The COVID hospitalization picture continues to improve in Ontario with 847 cases reported—a drop of 67 cases from Tuesday’s reporting. ICU cases decreased by five to 273. There were 24 deaths reported. In one week Hospitalizations have dropped by 23 percent or 259 cases and ICU cases have dropped by 14 percent, or 46 cases. There were more than 18,000 tests conducted, yielding 1959 new cases and a positivity rate of 11.8 percent. There were more than 19,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents aged five-plus who have one shot is nearing 90 percent. The number in the same age category fully vaccinated is nearly 86 percent.