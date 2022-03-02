The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Concerns about Strathcona high rises
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Concerns about Strathcona high rises

by
March 2, 2022

A group of Strathcona Neighbourhood residents are holding a virtual public meeting on March 16 at 7 p.m. to oppose the extension of a apartment complex at  the northeast corner of Queen and King (354 King St. W). The residents say the  plan is to cover the entire block with a three-storey podium on which it proposes to place two 27-storey towers and two 15-storey towers along with nine townhouses and a seven-storey seniors residence. There are also to be large retail spaces along Napier and Queen.

Neighbours say in a release, “While we understand increased density throughout the City is inevitable, we think our community can do better, demand more from developers and expect more from the City and its planning department as they consider developments like this is our neighbourhoods. We welcome new neighbours and innovative ways of achieving density. We just don’t believe this development and this developer are offering a solution that works for everyone.”

The virtual public meeting takes place on March 16 at 7 p.m. To regiser; https://tinyurl.com/vrancortowers2

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top