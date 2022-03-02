Concerns about Strathcona high rises

A group of Strathcona Neighbourhood residents are holding a virtual public meeting on March 16 at 7 p.m. to oppose the extension of a apartment complex at the northeast corner of Queen and King (354 King St. W). The residents say the plan is to cover the entire block with a three-storey podium on which it proposes to place two 27-storey towers and two 15-storey towers along with nine townhouses and a seven-storey seniors residence. There are also to be large retail spaces along Napier and Queen.

Neighbours say in a release, “While we understand increased density throughout the City is inevitable, we think our community can do better, demand more from developers and expect more from the City and its planning department as they consider developments like this is our neighbourhoods. We welcome new neighbours and innovative ways of achieving density. We just don’t believe this development and this developer are offering a solution that works for everyone.”

The virtual public meeting takes place on March 16 at 7 p.m. To regiser; https://tinyurl.com/vrancortowers2