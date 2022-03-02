Big drop in Ontario COVID hospitalizations

The COVID hospitalization picture continues to improve in Ontario with 847 cases reported—a drop of 67 cases from Tuesday’s reporting. ICU cases decreased by five to 273. There were 24 deaths reported. In one week Hospitalizations have dropped by 23 percent or 259 cases and ICU cases have dropped by 14 percent, or 46 cases. There were more than 18,000 tests conducted, yielding 1959 new cases and a positivity rate of 11.8 percent. There were more than 19,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents aged five-plus who have one shot is nearing 90 percent. The number in the same age category fully vaccinated is nearly 86 percent.

Hospitalizations took another drop in Hamilton from 61 to 47. ICU cases remained unchanged at seven. There were two additional COVID-related deaths. Hamilton Public Health reported 40 new cases bringing the seven-day average down to 61. Halton has five COVID patients in ICU and 42 new cases reported. There are currently seven outbreaks in Hamilton and three in Halton.