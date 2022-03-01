Welcome Back to BPAC! Theatre Restrictions Lifted

As of today, March 1st, 2022, the government of Ontario has lifted capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements for theatres and indoor concert venues, just in time for Steven Taetzz’s appearance at Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

STEVEN TAETZ Returns to BPAC

Fri Mar 11, 2022 at 7:30pm

Community Studio Theatre

Regular: $39.50 (All-in)

Member: $34.50 (All-in)

Livestream Regular: $15 (All-in, per home)

Livestream Member: $10 (All-in, per home)

Steven Taetz: Toronto-based singer and songwriter who blurs the lines between contemporary roots, jazz, blues, swing and neo-soul music returns to BPAC!

His musical style has been compared to greats like Roy Orbison, k.d lang, Norah Jones, and Chet Baker, and performances include innovative interpretations of classic Sinatra hits, as well as signature originals co-written with top Canadian artists.

“Taetz is truly hip. I could listen to him sing all night long.” – The Art Music Lounge

What the lifting of COVID restrictions means for BPAC:

• back to 100% theatre seating capacity

• proof of vaccination requirements have been lifted

• other protective measures, such as mask/face covering requirements and passive screening of patrons remain in place

Patron Safety Comes First and Foremost

BPAC is committed to keeping our patrons safe and comfortable with increased safety and cleaning protocols in place, such as:

• mandatory mask usage except while eating/drinking

• enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in our spaces

• increased ventilation and air filtration in all of our spacious, high-ceiling rooms