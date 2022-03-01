Log in to help the Ancaster Community Food Drive feed Hamilton

For 30 years the Ancaster Community Food Drive has been collecting tons of food for distribution to people in need across the entire Hamilton area. The last time the organization was able to stage its usual in-person food collection they set a new record of over 100,000 pounds of food. With COVOD it will hopefully for the last time be necessary to conduct a virtual event. Instead of collecting food for pickup, supporters are asked to go online between now and Saturday March 5th an make a cash donation.

The generous spirit of the residents in Ancaster has resulted in nearly two million pounds of food collected since the first drive and has supported the 7 community service and food bank agencies serving throughout the city of Hamilton.

To donate, click here.