KF Aerospace teaming up for a multi-billion dollar training program

KF Aerospace, which operates a major facility at Hamilton International Airport, is part of a group that will be bidding on the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program – a next-generation training and in-service support program for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). SkyAlyne – is a partnership between Canadian aviation and defence companies CAE and KF Aerospace .

The FAcT program will combine all RCAF pilot, Air Combat Systems Officer (ACSO) and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator (AES Op) training in Canada under one umbrella. The contract will be at least 20-years and valued in the billions, making it one of the most significant service contracts ever awarded by the Department of National Defence.

KF Aerospace and CAE currently provide the RCAF with pilot training and support via two separate contracted programs located in Southport, MB, and Moose Jaw, SK/Cold Lake, AB, respectively. The RCAF exclusively trains personnel at 17 Wing Winnipeg, however that training will also integrate into the future contracted program.

Bidders for the FAcT contract will be evaluated based on their technical capabilities and ability to deliver maximum value to Canada while enhancing Canadian supply chains, Key Industrial Capabilities, and Indigenous participation.

“Canada will benefit from a truly Canadian solution,” said Tracy Medve, Board Chair of SkyAlyne. “Our Canadian footprint is unmatched, as is our motivation to collaborate with Canada to build a better future in our own backyard.”

SkyAlyne General Manager JD Richard said, “by continuing to work alongside our partners in the Canadian government and military, we will ensure Canadian expertise in future aircrew training continues to lead the world for future generations.”

FAcT bidders will now have approximately eight months to complete and submit their proposals. Contract award is expected sometime in 2023.

KF Aerospace opened a major training facility in Hamilton last year in conjunction with Mohawk College that trains aircraft maintenance technicians.