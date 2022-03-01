Its going to get cheaper to use public transit to get to and from GO

The province is eliminating the fare for most local transit when using GO Transit service and increasing PRESTO discounts for youth and post-secondary students.

Beginning March 14, local transit will be free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit on municipal transit systems with GO Transit co-fare PRESTO card agreements. Sylvia Pena, a City of Hamilton spokesperson, says, “ a customer who uses HSR to get to a GO station will pay their regular fare on HSR and when they tap on GO Transit they will receive a $2.55 discount on their GO fare. A customer who uses GO Transit will pay their regular fare and when they transfer to HSR they will not be charged a fare.”

In addition, starting March 14, PRESTO discounts for youth and post-secondary students are increasing to 40 per cent off the full adult fare, almost double the current discounts. This applies to GO Transit and UP Express customers who are 13 to 19-years-old or anyone enrolled in full-time post-secondary education. Kids under 12 will continue to ride free on GO Transit.