Hamilton COVID hospitalizations drop to 47 as provincial picture continues to improve

On a day when a number of COVID restrictions were lifted, Hospitalizations took another drop in Hamilton from 61 to 47. ICU cases remained unchanged at seven. There were two additional COVID-related deaths. Hamilton Public Health reported 40 new cases bringing the seven-day average down to 61. Halton has five COVID patients in ICU and 42 new cases reported. There are currently seven outbreaks in Hamilton and three in Halton.

On the first day on which all Ontario health units and hospitals are reporting COVID statistics, COVID hospitalizations remained below 1,000 with 914 cases reported. ICU cases also remained under 300 with 278 cases reported. 1176 new cases were reported on more than 16,000 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 10.3 percent. The new case count is understated due to limited testing, but is more than 100 cases below the previous week’s reporting. There were 16,438 vaccinations administered. There were 16 COVID-related deaths reported.