Halton Police investigating wave of theatre vandalism with racial overtones

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a series of recent screen slashing incidents in Oakville, Burlington and Waterloo.

On February 23, 2022, shortly after 5:00 pm two suspects entered a theatre on Brant Street in Burlington and significantly damaged 3 theatre screens with a sharp object.

A short time later the same suspects attended a theatre on Speers Road in Oakville and damaged two screens in a similar fashion.

Finally, after 7:00 pm on the same date the same two suspects attended a theatre located on King Street North in Waterloo and damaged a single screen.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police are not able to provide a description of the suspects.

Investigators believe the theatres were targeted because of a film they are all playing titled “Bheemla Nayak,” a 2022 Indian Telugu-language action drama film directed by Saagar K Chandra. The film has been critically acclaimed and has brought in more that $13 million US since its recent worldwide release Investigators are also investigating historical events with similar circumstances in 2020 and 2021 that occurred in Oakville and throughout the GTA.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.