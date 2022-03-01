Former Burlington Mayor Walter Mulkewich passes

Aldershot’s Walter Mulkewich died yesterday. Flags are to be lowered at City Hall.

Walter Mulkewich served on Burlington City Council from 1976 to 1997, the last six years as mayor. He did not seek reelection for health reasons.



He was a longstanding member of the New Democratic Party and served as an NDP candidate.

In Aldershot, he was considered a community treasure.

He was “active in leadership roles in many community organizations and his church. He had successful careers in education as a high school teacher, in business as a sales and marketing coordinator and in social services as an administrator”, according to one on-line profile.



Aldershot City Councillor Kelvin Galbraith issued the following statement.



“I am very saddened to hear the news that our former Mayor Walter Mulkewich has passed away. He was a family friend, neighbour, supporter and advisor to myself in my short career in politics thus far. He was a great supporter of the Burlington community and could be seen over the years at many local events as a participant or speaker. His friendly nature and passion for his local community will certainly be missed “.

Tributes to the former Mayor are already coming in.

“He certainly was a great mentor to me”. said former Mayor Rick Goldring.



“I reached out to Walter in 2006 when I knew I was running for council. We had lunch and he told me exactly what I should do campaign-wise. Since then, we had lunch at least twice per year up until Covid hit 2 years ago. He was not only a great mayor – he was a great citizen of Burlington”.

On social media, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger paid tribute to Mr. Mulkewich.

“I had the pleasure of working with him on the Board of the Hamilton Port Authority and while he was the Mayor of Burlington. We had our annual catch-up breakfast at Russels’. He was a dedicated man of the people who will be sorely missed”.

Rob Macisaac, who succeeded Mulkewich as Mayor also commented.

“He was a role model to me during his time as Mayor and I learned a great deal from him. He left Burlington a better place than he found it without a doubt. I will miss our get-togethers for lunch at the Lord Nelson. He was a great citizen of Burlington”.

Funeral services have yet to be announced.

story by Rick Craven