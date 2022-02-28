Weekend COVID figures show hospitalizations dropping more rapidly

With not all hospitals in the province reporting on weekends, the number of COVID related hospitalizations Sunday were reported at 849, which is certainly understated but still almost 200 fewer that the number reported last weekend. There were 279 ICU cases, the fourth day where ICU cases were below 300. There were 1315 new cases reported on 12,000 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 8.9 percent; however, the case count is understated due to testing limitations. There were only 10,810 vaccinations administered—the lowest daily count since November, but it pushed the number of fully vaccinated residents past the 12 million mark Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 39 new COVID cases and Halton 35. Both units will issue updated figures later today.

The numbers come as Ontario readies to remove capacity restrictions and proof-of-vaccination mandates on Tuesday. Mask rules will still be in effect.