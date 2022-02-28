Local COVID hospitalizations, ICU cases take big drop

There was a significant drop in local COVID hospitalizations and ICU cases. Hamilton Hospitals report 61 COVID cases—a drop of six from Friday, and seven ICU cases, a drop of four, similarly in Halton, COVID hospitalizations are down to four cases from seven Friday and ICU cases are down to three from five. Hamilton reported one death. There were no COVID deaths in Halton. While new COVID cases are understated sue to testing limitations Hamilton has 27 new cases and Halton 43. Hamilton Public Health is reporting eight outbreaks—the largest of which is in Alexander Place long-term care with 70 people testing positive. Halton has five active outbreaks.

With not all hospitals in the province reporting on weekends, the number of COVID related hospitalizations Sunday were reported at 849, which is certainly understated but still almost 200 fewer that the number reported last weekend. There were 279 ICU cases, the fourth day where ICU cases were below 300. There were 1315 new cases reported on 12,000 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 8.9 percent; however, the case count is understated due to testing limitations. There were only 10,810 vaccinations administered—the lowest daily count since November, but it pushed the number of fully vaccinated residents past the 12 million mark.

The numbers come as Ontario readies to remove capacity restrictions and proof-of-vaccination mandates on Tuesday. Mask rules will still be in effect.

