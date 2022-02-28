Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberals nominate Shubba Sandill

A 30-year Ancaster resident, Dr. Shubba Sandill will carry the Liberal banner in the upcoming provincial election representing Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas. Shubha Sandill has a background in academia, business and community activism and has served on the boards of a number local, provincial and national civil society organizations. With a Ph.D in Geography and a second Masters in Globalization from McMaster University, she has been teaching at the Faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies at York University.

Sandill has been an active political organizer and fundraiser for the riding associations of Ted McMeekin and Filomena Tassi. She has also been involved with the party at the provincial level, serving on the Ontario Women’s Liberal Commission. She is President for Hamilton Region Women’s Liberal Association (HRWLA), an organization that covers more than a dozen ridings in Southern Ontario. She took a break from academia to raise a family, and during that time operated a successful family business.

“There’s a big gap between the information we develop as academics and getting things done,” she told the Bay Observer. “That is why I became involved in grass roots community activity and politics.”

Sandill’s nomination took place last weekend in a virtual convention that saw her win in a close vote over retired teacher Paul Morrison.” It’s time for us to all come together and turn this riding red,” she said