Clash between gentrification and social services

The Hamilton Spectator’s Teviah Moro wrote a comprehensive article over the weekend that looked at the numerous property developments that are on the drawing board for downtown Hamilton and the effect the resulting gentrification will have on the numerous social services that co-exist in the city’s core. The social services agencies that have been in downtown Hamilton went largely unnoticed during the decades when there was no development taking place, but that has changed in the past decade when developers and financial institutions have begun to take note of Hamilton as a destination for investment. Now the agencies and their clients are seen by some as a blight on the area. Bay Observer publisher John Best and Bill Kelly discussed the issues on the Bill Kelly Show.