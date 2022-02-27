Waterfront Hotel Planning Study is due by March 1
There are still two days left to provide feedback on a February 15 virtual open house that laid out some emerging concepts of what the site should look like. At that open house City and study consultants from The Planning Partnership presented the emerging preferred concept plan for the site, followed by a question & answer period.
A recording of the meeting can be found on this page under “Recordings“. The presentation is now available.
Burlington is still looking for public feedback on the emerging preferred concept (2022) which will provide guidance on built form, the public realm as well as mobility and access for the Waterfront Hotel site. https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/embeds/projects/27948/survey-tools/27162
Feedback can be submitted by Emailing staff lead samantha.romlewski@burlington.ca(External link)
Some of the highlights of the Emerging Preferred Concept include:
Built Form
Height range of 15-22 storeys
3-storey podium/street wall
Active at-grade uses like commercial, retail and restaurants
Focus on a strong pedestrian relationship to the streets and public spaces
Public Realm
Enhancing Brant Street as a gateway to the Downtown, the waterfront and the Waterfront Trail
Enhance the entrance to Spencer Smith Park and the Brant street public view corridor
John Street view corridor and inclusion of a privately-owned public space (POPS)
Additional parkland identified on the west and south side of the site
Maintain existing trees along Lakeshore Road
Mobility and Access
Site access for parking and loading from Elizabeth Street
No lay-by parking along Lakeshore Road
Active Transportation route along Lakeshore Road, including bike lane
No surface parking on site