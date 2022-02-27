Waterfront Hotel Planning Study is due by March 1

There are still two days left to provide feedback on a February 15 virtual open house that laid out some emerging concepts of what the site should look like. At that open house City and study consultants from The Planning Partnership presented the emerging preferred concept plan for the site, followed by a question & answer period.

A recording of the meeting can be found on this page under “Recordings“. The presentation is now available.

Burlington is still looking for public feedback on the emerging preferred concept (2022) which will provide guidance on built form, the public realm as well as mobility and access for the Waterfront Hotel site. https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/embeds/projects/27948/survey-tools/27162

Feedback can be submitted by Emailing staff lead samantha.romlewski@burlington.ca(External link) ton Hotel Precinct

Pub

Some of the highlights of the Emerging Preferred Concept include:

Built Form

Height range of 15-22 storeys

3-storey podium/street wall

Active at-grade uses like commercial, retail and restaurants

Focus on a strong pedestrian relationship to the streets and public spaces

Public Realm

Enhancing Brant Street as a gateway to the Downtown, the waterfront and the Waterfront Trail

Enhance the entrance to Spencer Smith Park and the Brant street public view corridor

John Street view corridor and inclusion of a privately-owned public space (POPS)

Additional parkland identified on the west and south side of the site

Maintain existing trees along Lakeshore Road

Mobility and Access

Site access for parking and loading from Elizabeth Street

No lay-by parking along Lakeshore Road

Active Transportation route along Lakeshore Road, including bike lane

No surface parking on site