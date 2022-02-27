Hamilton woman in Brampton jail charged in “murder for hire” scheme

Peel Police have arrested a Hamilton woman who they say put a hit out on a man she knew. In a release Peel Police say, “Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a 34-year-old Hamilton woman regarding a “murder for hire” investigation.”

The release says police were first alerted to the possible murder on February 16. Investigators initiated an investigation into the allegations that a woman had attempted to hire someone to murder a man known to her. Friday, police conducted a search warrant at a Hamilton address, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

34-year-old Huraima Kabir of Hamilton appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton and faced the following charges: Counselling to Commit Murder and Attempted Murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).