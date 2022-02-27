The Bay Observer
Hamilton woman in Brampton jail charged in "murder for hire" scheme
Hamilton woman in Brampton jail charged in “murder for hire” scheme

by
February 27, 2022

Peel Police have arrested a Hamilton woman who they say put a hit out on a man she knew. In a release Peel Police say, “Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a 34-year-old Hamilton woman regarding a “murder for hire” investigation.”

The release says police were first alerted to the possible murder on February 16.  Investigators initiated an investigation into the allegations that a woman had attempted to hire someone to murder a man known to her. Friday, police conducted a search warrant at a Hamilton address, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

34-year-old Huraima Kabir of Hamilton appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton and faced the following charges: Counselling to Commit Murder and Attempted Murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

