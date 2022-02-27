COVID hospitalizations down more than 200 from a week earlier

With not all hospitals in the province reporting on weekends, the number of COVID related hospitalizations Saturday stood at 842, which is certainly understated but still more than 200 fewer that the number reported last weekend. There were 281 ICU cases, the third day where ICU cases were below 300. There were 2001 new cases reported on 16,000 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 10.7 percent; however, the case count is understated due to testing limitations. There were more than 27,000 vaccinations administered. Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 75 new COVID cases and Halton 69.

The numbers come as Ontario readies to remove capacity restrictions and proof-of-vaccination mandates on Tuesday. Mask rules will still be in effect.