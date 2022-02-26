Ontario COVID Hospitalizations at 1024, 31 deaths

With not all hospitals in the province on weekends, the number of COVID related hospitalizations Saturday stood at 1024—this comes the day after the province reported its lowest COVID hospital count since December with 1003 cases. There were 284 ICU cases, the second day where ICU cases were below 300. A week ago, hospitalizations stood at 1191 and ICU cases at 329. There were 2338 new cases reported on 16,000 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 10.7 percent; however, the case count is understated due to testing limitations. 31 additional COVID-related deaths were reported. There were more than 29,000 vaccinations administered. Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 82 new COVID cases and Halton 71.