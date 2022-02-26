Hamilton Police seek missing woman

A Hamilton women has been missing for ten days. Hamilton Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 33-year-old Stacie Rasberry.

Stacie’s family and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Stacie was last seen by a neighbour on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, 2022, near her residence, in the area of Pearl Street South and Bold Street. At that time, Stacie was wearing black skinny jeans and a long sleeved pink sweatshirt with pastel coloring. Stacie is described as 5 feet, three inches tall, weighting 100 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes, dirty blond hair with a mole on her left chin. She has a butterfly tattoo on the back of her neck and a barbed wire tattoo on a finger. Family members reported her missing to police on Thursday, February 24.

Division One Criminal Investigation Branch is now investigating Stacie’s disappearance. Anyone with information as to Stacie’s whereabouts are asked to call Hamilton Police at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com