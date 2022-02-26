Dispatches from Ukraine

Selected Twitter items regarding the ongoing battle in Ukraine. We do not vouch for the veracity of some of this stuff, other than the news about Chelsea FC

The Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has owned the Premier League’s Chelsea Football Club for nearly 20 years…”during my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

Germany plans to send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine, the German government announced on Saturday. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



Poland showing great unity with neighbour Ukraine. Open border to ALL Ukrainians, no papers, no problem, no vaccine, no problem, have nothing, no problem…have pets, no problem. Nice one Poland!

Russian news agency Tass published data on the losses of Russian troops, Then deleted them. -14 Aircraft (13 Combat Aircraft- One transport aircraft), -8 helicopters, 102 Tanks, 536 Armored Vehicles, More than 3500 Soldiers.

Ukraine soldiers with shoulder=launched missiles

This is the Jewish president of Ukraine. Facing the type of war that killed most of his family in the Holocaust, the US offered to evacuate Zelensky, to which he replied “the fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride”

Mobile crematoriums with Russian units in Ukraine in order to burn the bodies and hide the number of Russian dead.