Commercial-Industrial tax appeals are eroding recent gains

Hamilton has seen significant growth in its industrial and commercial sector in the past few years as it attempts to shift the tax burden away from the residential taxpayer. This success is undercut, however by an increasing number of assessment appeals by other industrial-commercial taxpayers. During 2021, industrial and commercial property classes brought in an extra $3.6 Million in tax revenue, but the number would have been $1.8 Million higher had it not been a number of successful tax appeals by various commercial and industrial taxpayers.

For 2021, the most significant appeal is the one settled for 30 properties owned by ArcelorMittal Dofasco in the commercial, industrial and large industrial property classes that resulted in an assessment reduction of $22.6 M ($460 K revenue loss which is approximately 0.05% of total municipal taxes).

Some other notable appeals include:

The Centre on Barton

Big box stores (Fortinos, Home Depot, Canadian Tire)

Hamilton Mountain Supercentre (Walmart)

Heritage Green Plaza

Canada Bread

Stone Church Square – Navistar

On the positive side, some developments that had been expected for a few years have now been included in the 2022 assessment roll. The most significant ones are the L3 Harris Wescam property and developments around the airport which include a new DHL Cargo building.

Other developments that contributed to the assessment growth of the commercial and industrial classes include:

– Bridgestone Distribution Centre

– TownePlace Suites by Marriot

– Aeon Studio Group

– Commercial units at the Marquee Residence

– Commercial suites and parking at the Royal Connaught

– Expansion of Benson Tire

– Carmen’s (The Lakeview) at Confederation Park

– Commercial condos on Ditton Road

– Commercial / industrial condos on Dartnall Road

– Erik Cabinets

– Mountain Hyundai

– Additional developments in Wilson Commons (Giant Tiger)

– Columbia International College new campus

– Galer Equipment new dealership

– Denny’s Lube Centre

– Commercial condominiums (Highway 56 and Binbrook Road)

– Commercial plaza

– Queenston Road and Gray Road

– Commercial plaza – Fifty Road, Stoney Creek