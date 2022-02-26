An opportunity to weigh in on policing in Hamilton

As the civilian governing body for the Hamilton Police Service, the Hamilton Police Services Board, along with Hamilton Police Service, is in the process of developing its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan. They are providing an opportunity for residents of Hamilton to have their say through the launch of a community survey https://surveyhero.com/c/HPS2023CommunitySurvey . Under the provincial Police Services Act, police services are required to complete a strategic plan every four years. The survey is one step in the strategic planning process. There will also be a number of facilitated focus group sessions with community partners as well as a moderated community town hall. All the data collected will be shared with the public later in the spring.

“The strategic plan marks our path forward. It provides a measured tool and will be used to drive accountability throughout the Service. In developing a plan that best meets the needs of our community, we need to hear from you. We want to know how we’re doing and what can we do better,” said Pat Mandy, Chair of the Hamilton Police Services Board.

Open to all Hamilton residents, the survey is an opportunity to share needs, opinions and concerns that will help shape the Hamilton Police Service for the next four years. It is anonymous, confidential and takes roughly five minutes to complete. The survey is open until April 30, 2022 and is available in Arabic, English, French, Mandarin, Somali, Spanish and Urdu.