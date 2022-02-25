YWCA Women of Distinction awards March 3rd

The 46th annual Women of Distinction Awards will celebrate the women and girls who build Hamilton and Halton on March 3, 2022. It will once again be a virtual gala.

Seventy-three women have been nominated in nine categories: Art/Culture/Design; Education/Training/Development; Business/Entrepreneurship/Innovation; Community Leadership/Health/Recreation; Research/Science/Technology/Trades; and Honourary Woman of Distinction.

The gala will be emceed by Victoria Mancinelli from the Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA). The gala will feature a performance by past Women of Distinction nominee Terra Lightfoot; an appearance by Layne the Auctionista; and a special announcement from YWCA Hamilton.

The Women of Distinction Awards are nationally recognized as one of the most prestigious awards for women. YWCAs from across Canada join in the celebration each year, honouring the achievements of women across the country.

The event takes place Thursday, March 3, 2022, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will be a cocktail reception from 7:00 – 7:30 p.m. The Awards Program 7:30 – 9:00 p.m.

