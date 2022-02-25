SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate an incident involving Hamilton Police that left a suspect dead

At approximately 5:18 p.m. on February 23, 2022, Hamilton Police Service officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Strathearne Place in Mount Hope.

An officer approached a vehicle parked behind the suspicious vehicle. The driver drove toward the officer and the officer discharged his firearm at the man behind the wheel. The vehicle travelled a short distance and left the roadway before coming to a stop in a wooded area on Strathearne Place. The man was seriously injured.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly before 7 p.m.

The other occupant in the vehicle, a 29-year-old female was arrested at the scene by responding officers.

Detectives have taken carriage of the investigation involving the stolen auto. The 29-year-old female has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5000. She has been released with a future court date.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen auto are asked to contact Det. Mike Ebert at 905-546-4167.

Any information as it relates to the police shooting are encouraged to contact the SIU.Five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php