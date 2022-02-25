Ontario COVID hospitalizations lowest since December

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped to their lowest level since December, to 1003 cases. The number of ICU cases dropped below 300 to 297—the lowest since January 5th. There were 31 deaths reported. There were more than 21,000 tests administered, yielding 2427 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 9.8 percent. Because COVID testing is now limited to areas of greatest likelihood of disease the number of new cases is understated. There were 27,000 vaccinations administered , The number of fully vaccinated residents is just under 12 million.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 16 cases to 53. ICU cases dropped by two to 11. Outbreaks were unchanged at five, with all hospital outbreaks now officially declared over. There were 63 new COVID cases—an understated figure due to testing limitations. The seven day average for COVID cases is 58.Halton reported one COVID related death. There are eight COVID patients and nine in ICU.

.