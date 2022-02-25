Helping combat vaccination hesitancy in Hamilton Filipino community

The Filipinas of HamOnt, sponsored by the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion and the Mariam Assefa Fund are working to provide a platform, to address vaccine hesitation, vaccine confidence and creating plans of action in the Pilipina/x/o Hamilton community. Called the “You Matter” or “Mahalaga Ka” project, it is a community-rooted digital campaign that seeks to bring the community together as to tackle the impacts of COVID-19.

This project will involve several health professionals and leaders from the broader Hamilton community. They will explain the impacts of COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine uptake, COVID-19 confidence, and other concerns of the Pilipina/x/o community in Hamilton. Additionally, the project will organize a Women Writing Women workshop in celebration of International Women’s Month in March as women write to women about their concerns, their hopes, and their experiences around Covid19 vaccination. The final piece of the project involves kids between the ages of 5 to 11. They will participate in an art workshop where they explore the experience of getting vaccinated and why it matters to them.

Said Kojo Damptey, Executive Director, Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, “In Hamilton 47% of people that contacted COVID-19 were from racialized communities. This project is one of many ways that community organizations can work to address the health outcomes of their communities.”

For additional questions and information, contact Jessica Vinluan and Sheilla Diamse at filipinasofhamont@gmail.com