Hamilton ICU cases hold steady as Ontario hospitalizations lowest since December

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton rose by 14 to 67, but ICU cases were unchanged at 11. There were no new deaths reported. There are two suspected outbreaks reported bringing the Hamilton outbreak total to seven, Hamilton Public Health is reporting 77 new cases—an increase of 14 from Thursday. Halton COVID hospitalizations decreased by one to seven, and ICU cases dropped by four to five. There was one death reported and 58 new cases.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped to their lowest level since December, to 1003 cases. The number of ICU cases dropped below 300 to 297—the lowest since January 5th. There were 31 deaths reported. There were more than 21,000 tests administered, yielding 2427 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 9.8 percent. Because COVID testing is now limited to areas of greatest likelihood of disease the number of new cases is understated. There were 27,000 vaccinations administered , The number of fully vaccinated residents is just under 12 million.

