Hamilton Health Sciences starting to return to normal operations

At its peak, the number of Hamilton COVID outbreaks in the Omicron wave hit 101. The number has dropped sharply in the past week and as of Thursday, sat at 5. Right now neither Hamilton hospital is experiencing any outbreaks.

Hamilton Health Sciences tweeted today, “we are happy to share that we have zero active outbreaks in our hospitals. Over the course of the pandemic, 24 units were affected by outbreaks.

We currently have 52 COVID+ patients in our hospitals with 8 in the ICU. Just 40 days ago, we had over 220 COVID+ patients, so we are making progress.”

The message goes on to say that occupancy levels are easing, but only slightly, HHSC says occupancy is sitting at 99% funded occupancy. They still have more than 200 patients who are waiting for a place in long-term care or other facility in the community.

In the latest wave of the pandemic, HHSC redeployed 312 healthcare workers from their regular duties to areas of the hospital where they were needed. About 200 remain redeployed as of last week, but now the hospital is slowly getting people back to their home units

The ramp up of services will occur in a very gradual manner.

We have already started increasing some key activities including cancer screening, diagnostic imaging, as well as some outpatient clinics including cancer care, children’s care, and services that support procedural and surgical care.

