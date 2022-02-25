Grant will support victims of domestic violence in Halton

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is getting $200,000 in provincial funding to expand supports to victims of intimate partner violence in Halton region through a multi-pronged strategy that will see an expanded partnership between Halton Police and Halton Women’s Place.

Embedding of a Violence Against Women Support Worker

A portion of the grant will be used to embed a dedicated violence against women (VAW) support worker from Halton Women’s Place* within the HRPS Intimate Partner Violence Offender Management Unit (IPV-OMU). As a result, the IPV-OMU will be better positioned to provide survivors safety support, community referrals, crisis, group and individual counseling, and advocacy, which will help mitigate risks to survivors.

To better meet the needs of the diverse community, the VAW worker will also work closely with the IPV-OMU and the Victim Services Unit of the HRPS to access their volunteer crisis workers who amongst them, speak 15 languages. Additionally, HMC Connections** would also provide consultation and support in terms of strategies for providing services and supports that are culturally appropriate and address the complexities faced by newcomers to Canada.

Enhanced Risk Assessment Training

A portion of the grant will be used to provide enhanced intimate partner violence risk assessment training to Halton Women’s Place staff and HMC Connections staff. Recognizing that victims and survivors of intimate partner violence may have more comfort accessing support through non-police agencies, this training will ensure that non-police partners who are dealing directly with survivors of intimate partner violence have access to the same risk assessment tools as police. This training will bolster their ability to identify and mitigate risk for their clients.” Commented Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director of Halton Women’s Place. “This integrated approach with the placement of a VAW counsellor at the HRPS and support from HMC Connections will help build capacity and capabilities to best serve our community.”

“The Halton Regional Police Service believes it is the fundamental right of every person to live free from the threat of violence and to feel safe in our community,” says Halton Regional Police Service Deputy Chief Jeff Hill. “This grant will help expand the reach of our collective efforts to ensure survivors know that they are not alone, that support is available, and ultimately help them begin their journey of healing.”

Following is a list of support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777

Halton Women’s Place 905-878-8555 (north) or 905-332-7892 (24-hour crisis line)

Halton Children’s Aid Society 905-333-4441 or 1-866-607-5437

Nina’s Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Thrive Counselling 905-637-5256 or 905-845-3811

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)