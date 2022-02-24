Ontario COVID hospitalizations continue to drop

COVID hospitalizations continued to drop across Ontario with 1066 reported Thursday—a drop of 40 from the previous day. ICU cases dropped by 17 to 302. Hospitalizations have dropped by over 20 percent from a week earlier and ICU cases are down 15 percent. There were 21,000 tests conducted—the most in a single day in two weeks- showing 2404 new cases and a positivity rate of 9.7 percent. The daily case count is understated sue to testing limitations. The province also reported that 41 more COVID deaths over the past 30 days. Three deaths occurred on Feb. 22, six deaths occurred on Feb. 21 and the remaining 32 deaths occurred previous to that. There were just under 30,000 vaccinations administered.

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 10 from Tuesday to 69, but ICU cases rose by four to 13. There were two additional deaths reported. Outbreaks dopped by one to five. Outbreaks at the Hamilton Westworth Detention Centre and St. Peters Residence at Chedoke have been declared over. There were 45 new COVID cases reported, bringing the seven-day average down to 61. Halton has nine COVID patients and seven in ICU. There were 53 new cases reported and no deaths.