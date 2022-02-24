Hamilton COVID hospitalizations continue downward trend

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 16 cases to 53. ICU cases dropped by two to 11. Outbreaks were unchanged at five, with all hospital outbreaks now officially declared over. There were 63 new COVID cases—an understated figure due to testing limitations. The seven day average for COVID cases is 58.Halton reported one COVID related death. There are eight COVID patients and nine in ICU.

COVID hospitalizations continued to drop across Ontario with 1066 reported Thursday—a drop of 40 from the previous day. ICU cases dropped by 17 to 302. Hospitalizations have dropped by over 20 percent from a week earlier and ICU cases are down 15 percent. There were 21,000 tests conducted—the most in a single day in two weeks- showing 2404 new cases and a positivity rate of 9.7 percent. The daily case count is understated sue to testing limitations. The province also reported that 41 more COVID deaths over the past 30 days. Three deaths occurred on Feb. 22, six deaths occurred on Feb. 21 and the remaining 32 deaths occurred previous to that. There were just under 30,000 vaccinations administered.