Hamilton Airport enjoyed a successful year despite COVID

Despite the restrictions of passenger travel during the second full year of the pandemic the operators of the Hamilton International Airport reported a profitable year in 2021. COVID restrictions took total passenger traffic down to 250,000 last year—a big drop from the just under 1 million passengers using the facility in 2019-the last full year of operation. With news that Swoop airlines has opened up new destinations from Hamilton and has extended service to some sun destinations, passenger traffic is expected to rebound in 2022.

Record Cargo Tonnage

On the other hand, the airport enjoyed a record year for cargo tonnage with 766 Million kg of cargo handled-up 16 percent from 2020 and a 44 percent increased of 2019. Airport officials attribute the increase to a big jump in e-commerce brought about by the pandemic. The Airport industrial lands include ethe large Amazon facility and the new DHL facility. In addition, the airport continues to be home to Purolator, Canada Post, UPS and Cargojet. Cargo aircraft from Hamilton now reach numerous North American cargo hubs as well as hubs in the UK and Germany.

Other highlights of the 2021 year at YHM include: