Hamilton Airport enjoyed a successful year despite COVID
Despite the restrictions of passenger travel during the second full year of the pandemic the operators of the Hamilton International Airport reported a profitable year in 2021. COVID restrictions took total passenger traffic down to 250,000 last year—a big drop from the just under 1 million passengers using the facility in 2019-the last full year of operation. With news that Swoop airlines has opened up new destinations from Hamilton and has extended service to some sun destinations, passenger traffic is expected to rebound in 2022.
Record Cargo Tonnage
On the other hand, the airport enjoyed a record year for cargo tonnage with 766 Million kg of cargo handled-up 16 percent from 2020 and a 44 percent increased of 2019. Airport officials attribute the increase to a big jump in e-commerce brought about by the pandemic. The Airport industrial lands include ethe large Amazon facility and the new DHL facility. In addition, the airport continues to be home to Purolator, Canada Post, UPS and Cargojet. Cargo aircraft from Hamilton now reach numerous North American cargo hubs as well as hubs in the UK and Germany.
Other highlights of the 2021 year at YHM include:
- Opening of the $55 Million, 75,000 square foot Mohawk College Centre for Aviation Technology at the KF Aerospace facility at the airport, The facility can train up to 350 students in aircraft technology.
- Opening of DHL’s 238,000 s.f. sorting facility valued at $110 million that can process 28,000 packages per hour
- Amazon fulfillment centre, 855,000 s.f. creating up to 1,500 jobs and opening up the need for increases transit availability.
- Despite the COVID challenges the airport turned a profit of just under $8 Million on revenues, of $27 Million.
- The airport paid the city just under $1 Million in rent and taxes and airport tenants added another $1.8 million in rent and taxes to Hamilton—an increase of $550,000 over 2020,