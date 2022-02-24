Church Board Chairman Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Hamilton Police have arrested a 51-year-old man after an investigation into reports of sexual assault.

In early February of 2022, Hamilton Police entered into an investigation after a victim came forward to report incidents of sexual assault between the years of 2012 and 2016.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Duane Thorne of Smithville was arrested and charged with the following offences:

· Sexual Assault

· Sexual Interference

Duane Thorne will appear in court on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

At the time of the assault Thorne was a leader at Victory International Church, currently he serves as the Chairman of the Board of the church located on Barton Street East in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information that could assist investigators into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Shannon McLean at 905-546-4614.

Hamilton Police would like to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of sexual violence, to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence. Any survivor of sexual assault, can report the incident by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit non-emergency line at 905-540-5553, or by filing a report online www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

Hamilton Police understand that while sexual assaults often cause long-lasting trauma, survivors may have difficulty speaking about the incidents with friends, family members, or police officers. If someone is not ready to report; however, is seeking support please contact Hamilton Police Victim Services at 905-546-4904.

