Burlington declaring a snow event. Here’s what you need to know

The City of Burlington is declaring a Snow Event at 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2022 as snow is expected to begin tonight. To allow snow removal equipment room to clear roads safely and quickly, all on-street parking has been suspended.

During a Snow Event when accumulation is more than 7.5 cm, road clearing updates can be found by visiting Burlington.ca/snow. Snow Control Update subscribers will receive emails at 9 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. about the status of snow removal. To receive Snow Control Updates by email, visit Burlington.ca/enews to subscribe.

It is important for people to know that a declared Snow Event does not automatically mean all City facilities are closed or programs are cancelled.

When City facilities are closed due to weather, residents can stay informed by subscribing to Facility Closure updates at Burlington.ca/enews, or by checking our website at Burlington.ca/facilityclosures. The recorded message at 905-335-7738 will also be updated when facilities are closed due to inclement weather.

On occasion a program may be cancelled when facilities remain open. For instance, if staff are unable to travel safety to the program location. When this occurs, all efforts will be made to contact the participants in advance when possible.

Snow Clearing Service Levels

• Primary and Secondary roads are addressed as soon as snow starts to accumulate.

• Residential roads are cleared after snow reaches 7.5 cm of accumulation. Residential roads are not maintained to bare pavement but are sanded as required at intersections, hills and sharp curves to enhance traction.

• All sidewalks are plowed after 5 cm of accumulation and salted or sanded as required.

• Heavy snowfalls or successive storms can sometimes extend road clearing to longer than 24 hours. Please be patient as our crews work to clear the busiest streets first.

• The City is not responsible for clearing windrows left on driveways when the plow passes. If you think you will need help clearing the windrow, please make arrangements such as speaking with your neighbours, family members or hire a contractor.

Parking During the Winter

When a Snow Event is declared, there is no parking on any city streets until the Snow Event has been declared over. The City thanks residents for their cooperation to move their vehicles off city streets to help with snow clearing operations. Residents who park their cars on streets blocking snow removal could be faced with a $120 parking ticket or be towed.

All existing parking exemptions are also invalid during Snow Events.

Snow Events and parking restrictions are announced through the City’s social media as well as through Snow Control Updates which are sent three times a day to subscribers. To subscribe, go to Burlington.ca/enews.