Man dies after being hit by vehicle
Man dies after being hit by vehicle

by
February 23, 2022

A 70-year-old Hamilton who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Upper James Street, just south  of Wembley Road on Saturday, February 5, has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was struck by a single motor vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and continues to cooperate with investigators.

This is the City’s third traffic fatality of 2022. The name of the male is not being released out of respect for the family at this time.

Impairment and speed have been ruled out however the investigation remains ongoing and those witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at [ http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

