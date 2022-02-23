Hospitalization, outbreaks in Hamilton continue to fall

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 10 from Tuesday to 69, but ICU cases rose by four to 13. There were two additional deaths reported. Outbreaks dopped by one to five. Outbreaks at the Hamilton Westworth Detention Centre and St. Peters Residence at Chedoke have been declared over. There were 45 new COVID cases reported, bringing the seven-day average down to 61. Halton has nine COVID patients and seven in ICU. There were 53 new cases reported and no deaths.

With all hospitals reporting after the holiday weekend, Ontario is reporting 1106 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of 175 from Friday. ICU cases are down by 33 to 319. There were 19 deaths reported. There were 1425 new COVID cases reported, down from 2337 on Friday, but both figures are understated due to testing limitations. There were 15,692 tests conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 10.8 percent. There were 30,000 vaccinations administered.