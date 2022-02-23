Hamilton Jewish Film Festival coming to Westdale Theatre

The Hamilton Jewish Federation is proud to present the fourth annual Hamilton Jewish Film Festival from March 20 to 22, 2022 at The Westdale. The Hamilton Jewish Film Festival touches people from all backgrounds, ages, and persuasions. Our mandate is to bring entertaining and thought-provoking films to engage the broadest spectrum of the Jewish community, and provide an opportunity for the greater Hamilton community to learn about Jewish culture, Israel and Jewish history.

The program opens on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. with a screening of The Fourth Window, Israeli director Yair Qedar’s sober account of Israeli author Amos Oz’s unusually fraught life. The screening will be followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with film director,Yair Qedar. Following the film, preferred ticket holders will attend an opening night reception from 5:30 to 6:30 pm with special guest Idit Shamir, Consul General of Israel in Toronto. The reception will be followed at 7:15 p.m. by the screening of Golden Voices: a wonderfully romantic film about a married couple who dubbed hundreds of films in their native Soviet Union, but who struggle to adapt to Israeli culture as new immigrants.

The Festival continues on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. with the screening of Outremont and the Hasidim, about tensions between the Hasidic and Quebecois communities of Montreal’s Outremont neighbourhood. The screening will be followed by an in-person Q&A with film director Eric Scott.

The festival’s closing film is Yerushalem: The Incredible Story of Ethiopian Jewry on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. featuring interviews with first and second generation

Ethiopian immigrants. There will be an interactive discussion after the film led by McMaster professor Benson Honig.

The Hamilton Jewish Federation gratefully acknowledges our co-presenters The Effort Trust Company, Margaret’s Legacy and the Consulate General of Israel in Toronto for their support.

To order tickets or for more information, click on

hamiltonjewishfederation.regfox.com/hamilton-jewish-film-festival

or call 905.648.0605.