COVID hospitalizations down from last week

With all hospitals reporting after the holiday weekend, Ontario is reporting 1106 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of 175 from Friday. ICU cases are down by 33 to 319. There were 19 deaths reported. There were 1425 new COVID cases reported, down from 2337 on Friday, but both figures are understated due to testing limitations. There were 15,692 tests conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 10.8 percent. There were 30,000 vaccinations administered.

Local COVID hospitalizations eased slightly from the last locally-reported figures last week. There are still 79 hospitalizations in Hamilton—the same as last Friday. ICU cases dropped by two to nine. There are now only six outbreaks in Hamilton. At their peak in the Omicrom phase the outbreak count got as high as 101. All outbreaks in Hamilton hospitals are declared over. There were six deaths reported in Hamilton since last Friday. Halton hospitalizations dropped by two to nine and ICU cases were down by one to eight. There were seven deaths reported in Halton over the past week.