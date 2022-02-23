Area women, Hamilton Victims Services Branch honoured for fighting violence

Two area women and the Hamilton Police Victims Service branch are among 16 recipients of the 2021-22 Victim Services Awards of Distinction issued by the government of Ontario. The Awards of Distinction recognize individuals and organizations who support people who are victims of crime.

Said Attorney General Doug Downey, “these dedicated professionals, volunteers and outstanding organizations contribute their energy and compassion to empower survivors and create positive change for victims of crime.”

The honorees are:

Daniella Bozur, Hamilton

Daniella is the manager of the Supervised Parenting Services at the YWCA Hamilton. In 2018, she was recognized as Service Provider of the Year by the international Supervised Visitation Network (SVN) and was previously chair of the SVN Ontario Chapter Board of Directors. She championed a program to ensure meals and snacks were always available for families during in-person visits. She saw that hunger had a major impact on program participants as parents often came in hungry and even requiring medical attention, canceling visits and coming to her in crisis. Daniella is also a certified instructor in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training and Anti-Racism/Anti-Oppression. She facilitated Non-Violent Crisis Intervention for 10 years. Daniella has helped train hundreds of staff to respond safely and effectively to people in crisis, address mental health problems and thoughts of suicide and confront racism, oppression and marginalization.

Lorraine Rollo, Burlington

As a victim of long-term domestic violence herself, Lorraine Rollo is a strong and fearless advocate for the Women against Violence program, a crisis phone line volunteer and an educator with the Sexual Assault Centre of Hamilton and Area. Lorraine is a committee member and survivor representative for the Halton Violence Prevention Council and Speakers’ Bureau, as well as a public educator and speaker about her lived experiences. Since 2016 Lorraine has been the chair of SAFE, or Survivor Advocates for Empowerment, where she facilitates fundraising projects and develops programs to educate the community on how to address violence. As a trained peer and court support volunteer through Interval House of Hamilton/Women’s Centre of Hamilton, Lorraine provided peer support and accompaniments to court hearings for women recovering from domestic violence. In early 2022 she began volunteer training with the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit.

Sexual Assault Support Program – Victim Services Branch, Hamilton Police Service

The Victim Services Branch– Hamilton Police Service was established in 1992 to provide 24/7 staff and volunteer support to victims impacted by crime or tragic circumstance in Hamilton. Its innovative Sexual Assault Support Program (SASP) was created in 2018 to address the high unfounded rates of sexual assault investigations in the Hamilton Police Service. The program provides support, information, system navigation and access to community resources for people who have experienced sexual violence. The Sexual Assault Support Program has also expanded to support survivors of human trafficking as well as child abuse.