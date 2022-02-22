Watch the Bulldogs at an outdoor matchup March 14

What could be better than a chance to watch an outdoor hockey game? The Hamilton Bulldogs are going to provide that opportunity with a game to be played at Tim Hortons Field on March 14th.

The Bulldogs will host the Oshawa Generals, the day after The NHL Heritage Classic Game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres. Bulldogs Owner Michael Andlauer saw this as a great opportunity to allow more hockey fans within the Hamilton Community to experience the excitement of an outdoor hockey event. “I’m thrilled for our players, staff and fans to get to experience this once in a lifetime type of event. This Outdoor Showcase presents a wonderful opportunity to once again bring our community together through our Hamilton Bulldogs.”

The March 14th meeting between the divisional rivals will be only the 4th Ontario Hockey League game to be played outdoors, following the 2013 Hockeytown Winter Festival doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit & the 67:50 Outdoor Game at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa in 2017. The Outdoor Showcase will be the first outdoor OHL game to be played in Ontario between two OHL teams. “It’s always an exciting opportunity to be able to take the Ontario Hockey League outdoors,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “The League is grateful to both the National Hockey League, as well as the Bulldogs franchise led by Owner Michael Andlauer for the extensive amount of time and effort that goes into an event of this magnitude.”

The Outdoor Showcase honours the history of hockey in Hamilton, taking place just a short walk from the site of the Hamilton Forum (Barton Street Arena) where the original Hamilton Tigers went on their 1919 run to an Allan Cup Championship in their inaugural season, where the NHL’s Hamilton Tigers called home from 1920-1925, where the OHL had the Hamilton Tiger Cubs, Hamilton Red Wings & Hamilton Fincups, including the opening game of the 1962 Memorial Cup.

Ticket prices will start as low as $25 and range up to $45 in the club seating area. Group rates are also available by contacting the Bulldogs office. We look forward to seeing our incredible Bulldogs fans filling Tim Hortons Field with our Black & Gold.

For more information on the game call 905-529-8500, visit hamiltonbulldogs.com or www.ticketmaster.ca