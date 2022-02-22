More destinations from Hamilton Airport this summer

Passengers using Hamilton International Airport will be able to reach more cities in Canada this summer. Swoop, the low-fare Canadian airline, announced last week it would add several new United States destinations, including a non-stop flight from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada, starting in June.

The airline plans to extend its winter service to St. Pete-Clearwater and Orlando (Sandford) in Florida, into the summer.

In Canada, Swoop has added two Newfoundland destinations, Deer Lake and St Johns as well as Charlottetown and Moncton for summer travel.

Swoop already connects Hamilton to the British Columbia lower mainland with non-stop flights to Abbotsford and to Winnipeg and Edmonton. Swoop has recently expanded its fleet of aircraft.

A complete list of all destinations that can be reached from Hamilton as well as dates of service can be found here. https://flyhamilton.ca/airlines/