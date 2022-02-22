Big drop in Ontario COVID hospitalizations, local figures steady

Local COVID hospitalizations eased slightly from the last locally-reported figures last week. There are still 79 hospitalizations in Hamilton—the same as last Friday. ICU cases dropped by two to nine. There are now only six outbreaks in Hamilton. At their peak in the Omicrom phase the outbreak count got as high as 101. All outbreaks in Hamilton hospitals are declared over. There were six deaths reported in Hamilton since last Friday. Halton hospitalizations dropped by two to nine and ICU cases were down by one to eight. There were seven deaths reported in Halton over the past week.

COVID Hospitalizations continued to drop in Ontario over the Family Day weekend. The province is now reporting 1038 Covid hospitalizations, compared to 1550 a week earlier, and 319 ICU cases-a drop of 65 from a week earlier. The number of new cases was 1282—a number understated due to limited testing, but with 15,365 tests that were conducted, the positivity rate was down to 6.9 percent, compared to 11.9 percent a week earlier. There were over 104,000 vaccinations administered since last Friday. 90 percent of Ontarians 12-plus are vaccinated, 85 percent of age 5 plus, and 54 percent of children 5-11 are vaccinated.