Who says there is no such thing as a free ride? License sticker fees could be gone as of tomorrow

There is growing speculation on Family Day that the Ontario government is going to eliminate fees for auto licence stickers. A news release issued Monday afternoon reads : “Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement.” The event will take place in Richmond Hill at 9am Tuesday.

Multiple news reports last week suggested the Ford Government, in a move that will certainly please Ontario residents, is ready to drop fees for license stickers in Ontario. Sources say, licence plate stickers would be removed for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, including pick-up trucks, and motorcycles. It is estimated the move would cost the government about $1 Billion in revenue.

The move comes as finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released updated figures last week showing the 2021-22 deficit projection is $8.4-billion lower than in Ontario’s fall economic statement, with revenues $8-billion higher than expected at that time. The increased revenues largely come from taxes, as a result of stronger-than-expected economic activity.

The provincial election is set for Thursday, June 2nd.