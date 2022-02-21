Nominations open for Aldershot Community Honour Roll

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the Aldershot Community Honour Roll will resume its annual celebration this spring.

Nominations for the Honour Roll are being accepted until the March 31 deadline. The awards ceremony is planned for the evening of May 25 at the LaSalle Park Pavilion.



The Honour Roll was established more than a decade ago to celebrate people with vision, creativity, innovation, initiative or other special qualities that have brought pride to Aldershot or helped improve the community. Names already on the Honour Roll include; Walter Mulkewich, Bill Cooke, Reg and Marg Bullock, Linda Cupido and other notable personalities.

Honourees must have lived in Aldershot for at least a year.

Nominees for the Aldershot Community Honour Roll must be or have been a resident of Aldershot for at least one year.

Nominees of all ages are welcome.

3 awards will be given annually (honourees may be living or posthumous)

1 youth award for those under the age of 21(honourees may be living or posthumous)

Nominations may be typed or printed and submitted with this official nomination form.

Previous award recipients may not be re-nominated.

Members of the Honour Roll Committee may not submit nominations.

Candidates for elected office may not be nominated during election years.

Previous nominations may be resubmitted.

Here are some of our previous honourees from our first 10 years.

By Rick Craven