Gage Park Greenhouse open on Family Day, and it’s free!

The Gage Park Greenhouse will be open on Monday February 21 from 9am to 5 pm and the admission is free, Kathy Renwald recently visited the attraction and sends back this rave review—

A super deep freeze is headed our way and that should send us to a tropical retreat. The closest one I can find is the Gage Park Greenhouse.

It’s steamy, and sensual. If you go during the week it’s often serene. Just you and the eucalyptus. A sultry oasis on a cold winter day at the Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse

Kathy Renwald photo

The new greenhouse opened in 2019. My photos from less than three years ago show a lot of small plants, and swaths of bare soil. The change today is remarkable. Palms, bananas, bamboo and ferns stretch toward the roof of the 46-foot high greenhouse. Jasmine, orange trees, coffee plants and sugar cane crowd together is supportive communities. As beautiful as the flowers are and the graceful leaves, the patterns on stems and tree trunks are also outstanding. And if you’re lucky the famous Corpse Flower may be in bloom. The Gage Park Greenhouse in 2019 shortly before it opened to the public in 2019

Kathy Renwald Photo By 2022 the Gage Park Greenhouse plants are reaching for the top of the 46-foot high roof Kathy Renwald Photo Rare Corpse Flower opens in Gage Park Greenhouse

Steamy inside freezing outside

From the humid and deeply green interior landscape, one looks through the glass expanse to the icy vision of Gage Park covered in snow. The park is particularly beautiful in winter, where the sculptural element of the mature trees is striking against the white backdrop. A tropical wonderland at the Gage Park Greenhouse contrasts to frigid landscape outside kathy Renwald photo

Gage Park is a gem. It’s now open seven days a week, with capacity limits and proof of vaccination required. Check the website before you go, occasionally it is closed for a film shoot.

https://www.hamilton.ca/attractions/culture/gage-park-greenhouse