COVID Hospitalizations, Positivity rates lowest since December

Not all Ontario hospitals report case numbers on weekends but there was nonetheless a significant drop in hospitalizations from last Sunday under the same reporting conditions. The province is reporting 1056 cases of COVID, compared to 1369 a week ago and 324 ICU cases compared to 394 a week earlier. There were 19 additional deaths reported.1966 new COVID cases were reported, a number that is understated due to testing limitations; but the 16,752 tests that were conducted produced a positivity rate of 9.1 percent—the first time the positivity rate was that low since December. There were 33,700 vaccinations administered.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 62 new COVID cases and Halton with 46. As of Friday, there was a continuing reduction in local COVID hospitalizations as Hamilton Public Health reported a drop in COVID hospitalization to 79—21 fewer than Thursday’s reporting. ICU cases dropped by five to 11, Both figures are the lowest since the Omicron outbreak began in December.