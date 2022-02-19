Ontario COVID hospitalizations drop below 1200

The province is reporting a drop in COVID hospitalizations of 90 cases to 1191. ICU cases dropped by 23 cases to 329.There are 2244 new cases reported, but the actual number is higher because of testing limitations. There were more than 14,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 11.8 percent. There were 43,000 vaccinations administered. Local health units do not report on weekends, but provincial figures show 67 new cases in Hamilton and 58 in Halton. As of Friday, there was a continuing reduction in local COVID hospitalizations as Hamilton Public Health reported a drop in COVID hospitalization to 79—21 fewer than Thursday’s reporting. ICU cases dropped by five to 11, Both figures are the lowest since the Omicron outbreak began in December.