Jane McKenna Not Seeking Re-election: Will Run for Halton Regional Chair

The Burlington political picture just became interesting with the announcement by Burlington MPP Jane McKenna that she will leave provincial politics and instead run for Halton Regional Chair.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Burlington for two-terms at Queen’s Park,” McKenna said. “I want to thank Premier Ford for the opportunity to serve in his Cabinet, and for always encouraging members of our PC Caucus to represent the views of our constituents within government.”

MPP McKenna recently informed Premier Ford and the Ontario PC Party that she would not be seeking a third term, but will run for Halton Regional Chair in the coming municipal election.

“While my decision to leave Queen’s Park at the end of this term was difficult, I’ve appreciated the support of Premier Ford, my colleagues and my friends in our PC Caucus and across the aisle.”

As MPP for Burlington, supported the changes that have been made in planning policies relating to the Urban Growth Centre and Major Transit Station Area designations in downtown Burlington.

Candidates for municipal office cannot officially commence their campaign until the beginning of May. There is no word on whether the current Chair Gray Carr will seek re-election to the position he has held since 2006. McKenna’s decision also throws open the nrace to replace her at Queen’s Park

Liberals in Burlington have nominated Mariam Manaa, who worked for Karina Gould, M.P. in her constituency office. The Conservatives are expected to announce their candidate soon.